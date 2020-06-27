All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 22 North Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
22 North Rose Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

22 North Rose Street

22 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!** Pristine renovation in Patterson Park Area! - Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Patterson Park! Great location, great condition, this small but charming home has it all! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) Everything is new! No one has lived in this house since it has been renovated
2.) 3 bedrooms- 2 upstairs and a basement suite with full bathroom AND separate entrance!
3.) 2 Bathrooms
4.) Fresh paint with great interior design finishes
5.) High end tile in kitchen and baths
6.) Small street- makes for a little less noise then main roads
7.) Leasing incentives- qualified applicants get a discount on security deposit!
8.) OFF STREET PARKING- huge value in the area
9.) Brand new washer and dryer included!

Come see this house before it rents- will be gone quickly!

More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5094665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 North Rose Street have any available units?
22 North Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 22 North Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 North Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 North Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 North Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 22 North Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 North Rose Street offers parking.
Does 22 North Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 North Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 North Rose Street have a pool?
No, 22 North Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 North Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 22 North Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 North Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 North Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 North Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 North Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland