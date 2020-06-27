22 North Rose Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

**PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!** Pristine renovation in Patterson Park Area! - Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Patterson Park! Great location, great condition, this small but charming home has it all! Here are the features that make this place great:



1.) Everything is new! No one has lived in this house since it has been renovated

2.) 3 bedrooms- 2 upstairs and a basement suite with full bathroom AND separate entrance!

3.) 2 Bathrooms

4.) Fresh paint with great interior design finishes

5.) High end tile in kitchen and baths

6.) Small street- makes for a little less noise then main roads

7.) Leasing incentives- qualified applicants get a discount on security deposit!

8.) OFF STREET PARKING- huge value in the area

9.) Brand new washer and dryer included!



Come see this house before it rents- will be gone quickly!



More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5094665)