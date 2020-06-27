22 North Rose Street

Amenities
**PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!** Pristine renovation in Patterson Park Area! - Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Patterson Park! Great location, great condition, this small but charming home has it all! Here are the features that make this place great:
1.) Everything is new! No one has lived in this house since it has been renovated
2.) 3 bedrooms- 2 upstairs and a basement suite with full bathroom AND separate entrance!
3.) 2 Bathrooms
4.) Fresh paint with great interior design finishes
5.) High end tile in kitchen and baths
6.) Small street- makes for a little less noise then main roads
7.) Leasing incentives- qualified applicants get a discount on security deposit!
8.) OFF STREET PARKING- huge value in the area
9.) Brand new washer and dryer included!
Come see this house before it rents- will be gone quickly!
