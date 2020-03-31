All apartments in Baltimore
218 E MONTGOMERY STREET

218 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
guest suite
Spectacular Property with Stunning Inner Harbor & City Skyline Views! This Amazing Home is Situated on a Premier Block just Steps from Federal Hill Park. Features Include; Flexible Layout, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ Soaking Tub, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Brazilian Cherry Wood Floors, Kitchen w/ Slate Floors and Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Three Story Glass Tiled Wall, Fully Finished Basement Perfect for a Guest Suite w/ Full Bath, Top Level Loft Style Area w/ Wet Bar, & Multiple Decks for Entertaining. Come Fall in Love with Everything this Property has to offer both Indoors and Out! Property Furnishings are Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
218 E MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
218 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 E MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
