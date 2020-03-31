218 E MONTGOMERY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities guest suite

Spectacular Property with Stunning Inner Harbor & City Skyline Views! This Amazing Home is Situated on a Premier Block just Steps from Federal Hill Park. Features Include; Flexible Layout, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ Soaking Tub, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Brazilian Cherry Wood Floors, Kitchen w/ Slate Floors and Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Three Story Glass Tiled Wall, Fully Finished Basement Perfect for a Guest Suite w/ Full Bath, Top Level Loft Style Area w/ Wet Bar, & Multiple Decks for Entertaining. Come Fall in Love with Everything this Property has to offer both Indoors and Out! Property Furnishings are Negotiable.