2149 Wilkens Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

2149 Wilkens Ave

2149 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious apartments - Property Id: 229330

It is a great place to live comfortably with your loved ones. If you have any further information please call 443-803-2789. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229330
Property Id 229330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2149 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Wilkens Ave have?
Some of 2149 Wilkens Ave's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2149 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2149 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
