214 GRINDALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Grindall's Yard . Rare 3 bedroom and a den, 3.5 bath spacious layout with 2 car parking. Basement has large den with private bath. Peaceful oasis in the heart of Fed Hill with exquisite European style garden mews. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished oak floors throughout, 3 skylights, sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and 2 sets of french doors. Master bedroom with giant walk-in and double sinks. 2 additional 2nd floor bedrooms. Nicely finished and spacious lower level media/family room or den with full bath and separate laundry room.