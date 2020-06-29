All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 214 GRINDALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
214 GRINDALL STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

214 GRINDALL STREET

214 Grindall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Grindall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Grindall's Yard . Rare 3 bedroom and a den, 3.5 bath spacious layout with 2 car parking. Basement has large den with private bath. Peaceful oasis in the heart of Fed Hill with exquisite European style garden mews. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished oak floors throughout, 3 skylights, sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and 2 sets of french doors. Master bedroom with giant walk-in and double sinks. 2 additional 2nd floor bedrooms. Nicely finished and spacious lower level media/family room or den with full bath and separate laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 GRINDALL STREET have any available units?
214 GRINDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 GRINDALL STREET have?
Some of 214 GRINDALL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 GRINDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 GRINDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 GRINDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 GRINDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 214 GRINDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 214 GRINDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 214 GRINDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 GRINDALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 GRINDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 214 GRINDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 GRINDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 GRINDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 GRINDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 GRINDALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland