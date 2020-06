Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Ready for immediate move in: 2 car PARKING, roof top deck with both water & city views, 3 master bedrooms in this 17ft wide beauty just a block away from Patterson Park. Spacious living level w/ Brazilian cherry floors will accommodate any layout. The light filled kitchen is a chefs dream complete with Jenn Air SS appliances & heated tile floors. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.