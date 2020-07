Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand new renovation by Chance Development! 4 bed, 3.5 baths with 2 car parking. Great living space with open kitchen and living area. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. 3 full bathrooms with gorgeous marble & ceramic tile and seamless glass shower doors. Close to Hopkins and Patterson Park! All bedrooms above grade-perfect for a family or roommates