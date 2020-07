Amenities

Beautifully renovated home in the community of Sandtown-Winchester. This home boasts hardwood floors, fresh w/w carpet in bedrooms, new ceramic tile in kitchen & bath. New kitchen cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. New furnace and water heater and much more. Fully finished basement along with areas for storage or added living space. Fenced in rear patio. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this home!