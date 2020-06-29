All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2103 Maryland Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

2103 Maryland Ave

2103 Maryland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a very central location. You have Mica not to far from you, the arts district, downtown, restaurants, night life all within walking distance or a short Uber ride. This is a town home apartment beside a larger town home with several apartments inside. This is the only one with their own entrance but the back deck is shared.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Exposed Brick
* Back Deck
* Large Rooms
* Pets Case by Case with pet deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5423341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Maryland Ave have any available units?
2103 Maryland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Maryland Ave have?
Some of 2103 Maryland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Maryland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Maryland Ave offer parking?
No, 2103 Maryland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 2103 Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2103 Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
