2103 Maryland Ave

Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a very central location. You have Mica not to far from you, the arts district, downtown, restaurants, night life all within walking distance or a short Uber ride. This is a town home apartment beside a larger town home with several apartments inside. This is the only one with their own entrance but the back deck is shared.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Floors
* Exposed Brick
* Back Deck
* Large Rooms
* Pets Case by Case with pet deposit
Available Now!
(RLNE5423341)