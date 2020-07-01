205 E CROSS STREET

Amenities

Three story home in the Heart of Federal Hill. Walk to Fed Hill Park, the Inner Harbor, Stadiums and more. Easy access to 95 and the Marc train. Home features spacious 3 above grade BR floor plan with hardwoods throughout and exposed brick. Living room with gas fireplace & built-ins, separate dining/family room, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, skylights and brand new granite counter and backsplash. Third level Master suite with private renovated bath, two tiered TREX roof deck with amazing city views. Basement storage.~~