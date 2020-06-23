All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
204 N Monastery
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 N Monastery

204 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental in Baltimore - ** SIGNING INCENTIVE. 1st month rent only $1000 for February 1st start date!**

Gorgeous renovated town home in Baltimore City!

BE THE FIRST FAMILY TO MAKE THIS HOUSE A HOME!

Features:

Warm hardwood flooring in the large living and dining room areas
Contemporary tiling in the kitchen
Brand new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances
Three large bedrooms
Newly finished upstairs bathroom with dual entrances
Glorious finished basement with full bathroom
Laundry room with brand new washer & dryer
Finished basement for a forth bedroom, rec room, family room or office
Central air
Front porch

Call or email now to schedule your tour today.

(RLNE4601642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N Monastery have any available units?
204 N Monastery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 N Monastery have?
Some of 204 N Monastery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N Monastery currently offering any rent specials?
204 N Monastery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N Monastery pet-friendly?
No, 204 N Monastery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 204 N Monastery offer parking?
No, 204 N Monastery does not offer parking.
Does 204 N Monastery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 N Monastery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N Monastery have a pool?
No, 204 N Monastery does not have a pool.
Does 204 N Monastery have accessible units?
No, 204 N Monastery does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N Monastery have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N Monastery does not have units with dishwashers.
