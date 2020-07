Amenities

Massive 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in Station North just blocks from MICA. Oversized bedrooms are perfect for roomates! Large living spaces and full basement are great for entertaining and guests. Property is zoned C1, so commercial tenants are eligible as well! Home features central air, laundry, original hardwood floors and a detached garage. Schedule your tour today!