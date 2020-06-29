All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2005 JEFFERSON STREET

2005 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is the perfect family home or shared living space with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms en-suite or adjacent to the bedrooms. The den on the upper level makes for a great office space. The lower level bedroom can be used as a family room. So many options! The back patio serves as an entertainment space. Half a block from Johns Hopkins Hospital you can't get closer to work. Enjoy your free time at nearby Patterson Park. Close to restaurants and other outdoor areas. A bike ride away from Canton, Fells Point and Butchers Hill with its vibrant night life. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2005 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2005 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2005 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
