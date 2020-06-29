2005 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

This is the perfect family home or shared living space with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms en-suite or adjacent to the bedrooms. The den on the upper level makes for a great office space. The lower level bedroom can be used as a family room. So many options! The back patio serves as an entertainment space. Half a block from Johns Hopkins Hospital you can't get closer to work. Enjoy your free time at nearby Patterson Park. Close to restaurants and other outdoor areas. A bike ride away from Canton, Fells Point and Butchers Hill with its vibrant night life. Take a look today!