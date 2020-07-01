20 E WHEELING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Now's Your Chance to Rent This is a One of a Kind Townhouse Condo With a Gated Courtyard Entrance on a One Way Street Plus a Private Attached 1-Car Garage! Featuring Exposed Brick Walls, a Garden Patio, Balcony, 1-Car Garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit & So Much More. Contemporary 2-Story Unit Has 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms, Exposed Brick Walls in Family Room and Dining Area, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with Skylight, Updated Kitchen w/Brand New Dishwasher and Access to Your Private Garden Patio, Perfect For Entertaining! Master Bedroom with 2 Closets and Additional Bedroom/Office/Den with Wood Burning Fireplace and Sliding Doors to a 2nd Floor Balcony. 1-Car Attached Garage with Storage Space! All Appliances Convey! Walk to Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, Fitness Centers, Inner Harbor, Federal Hill & So Much More! A Hidden Gem in The Perfect Location! Only 4 Units in the Building. No Condo Fee Right Now; Fees are Assessed On an As-Needed Basis. New Roof Installed in 2016! Seller will consider a shorter term rental for an additional amount per month. **ALSO LISTED FOR SALE FOR $264,900**