Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Large 2 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Patterson Park. Open floor plan on the 1st floor with hardwood floors. Kitchen has appliances including: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Half bathroom on the first floor. Upper level is carpeted with 2 great size bedrooms and lots of closet space. Finished basement that could be used as third bedroom. Large deck off the kitchen and 1 car parking. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.