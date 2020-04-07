2 HAMLET HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool tennis court

Fall in love with this spacious TRUE 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor. Lovely hardwood floors throughout, Fireplace in Livingroom. Plenty of closets, washer and dryer included. Private front and rear courtyards that overlooks wildlife views (deer and foxes). Assigned Parking Space. Storage space.Best Location, enjoy all Cross Keys has to offer: Gated Garden Community, three warm-weather swimming pool, tennis court, restaurants, shopping, dining and resident discount at the local hotel. Two minutes to I-83, less than 10 minutes to Downtown.Must see, easy to show, call now!