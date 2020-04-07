All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 HAMLET HILL ROAD

2 Hamlet Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Hamlet Hill Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Fall in love with this spacious TRUE 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor. Lovely hardwood floors throughout, Fireplace in Livingroom. Plenty of closets, washer and dryer included. Private front and rear courtyards that overlooks wildlife views (deer and foxes). Assigned Parking Space. Storage space.Best Location, enjoy all Cross Keys has to offer: Gated Garden Community, three warm-weather swimming pool, tennis court, restaurants, shopping, dining and resident discount at the local hotel. Two minutes to I-83, less than 10 minutes to Downtown.Must see, easy to show, call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

