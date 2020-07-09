1920 Fleet St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1892aad045 ---- *Lease with the Option to Buy this entire 20ft wide/60ft deep (rare!) 3-Unit Building!* *Licensed 3-Unit Multi-Family Building in Fells Point National Historic District - 2621 finished sqft - Townhouse is 20ft wide & 60ft deep (very rare!) - 3 separate meters and - 3 separate entrances Property is gated w/private entrances, has a courtyard, and fire escape *** Be sure to watch the VIDEO TOUR! *** Option Price = $499,900.00 Option Fee Down Payment (OFDP) = 3% ($14,997.00) to 5% ($24,995.00) Rent Amount = $3,995.00/mo Total (Net Rent for Optionee only $1,995.00/mo) * *During the lease period, YOU, the Tenant-Buyer/Optionee pay the entire building lease amount of $3,995.00/month and collect $2,000.00/month as follows: • $750/mo from Unit #1, and • $1,250/mo from Unit #2. Unit #1 (Commercial Tenant Occupied) - Commercial Storefront currently rented for $750.00/month - This is a 10-yr lease expiring around June 2019 (date to be confirmed) - Includes a full finished basement w/utility room & ½ bath - Current tenant uses basement for product/inventory storage & workspace Unit #2 (Rented) – 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment - Remodeled in 2017 - Currently rented for $1,250.00/month - Occupies the back half of the first floor Unit #3 (Vacant & Available) – 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment - Fully Remodeled in 2018 and is available for $1,995.00/month - Occupies the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building - Includes a roof-top deck with 360-degree views of the City!!! - Includes a walk-in closet, Whirlpool jetted tub, washer & dryer *** EASY Rent-To-Own Terms *** - Option Price = $499,900.00 - A typical Option Fee Down Payment (OFDP) is usually between 3.0% and 5.0% of the Option Price. For this property that would be between $14,997.00 and $24,995.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. 100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP) goes towards the Option price of the property! - Rent Amount = $3,995.00/month Total - Tenant-Buyer/Optionee pays the entire $3,995.00/month and collects $2,000.00/month from Unit #1 and Unit #2 collectively. - Therefore, the NET RENT to the Tenant-Buyer/Optionee is only $1,995.00/mo. Live and work in this amazing Historic Fells Point property that is close to so many amenities and is located a couple of blocks from the waterfront and within the vicinity of Canton and Little Italy. Enjoy your panoramic 360-degree view from the roof-top deck with views of the Harbor all the way around to the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the yachts in between. The Downtown and northerly views are spectacular as well! Plenty of shopping and restaurants abound in the surrounding communities. Lots of places to explore! Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig's List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***