Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1920 Fleet St

1920 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1892aad045 ---- *Lease with the Option to Buy this entire 20ft wide/60ft deep (rare!) 3-Unit Building!* *Licensed 3-Unit Multi-Family Building in Fells Point National Historic District - 2621 finished sqft - Townhouse is 20ft wide & 60ft deep (very rare!) - 3 separate meters and - 3 separate entrances Property is gated w/private entrances, has a courtyard, and fire escape *** Be sure to watch the VIDEO TOUR! *** Option Price = $499,900.00 Option Fee Down Payment (OFDP) = 3% ($14,997.00) to 5% ($24,995.00) Rent Amount = $3,995.00/mo Total (Net Rent for Optionee only $1,995.00/mo) * *During the lease period, YOU, the Tenant-Buyer/Optionee pay the entire building lease amount of $3,995.00/month and collect $2,000.00/month as follows: &bull; $750/mo from Unit #1, and &bull; $1,250/mo from Unit #2. Unit #1 (Commercial Tenant Occupied) - Commercial Storefront currently rented for $750.00/month - This is a 10-yr lease expiring around June 2019 (date to be confirmed) - Includes a full finished basement w/utility room & &frac12; bath - Current tenant uses basement for product/inventory storage & workspace Unit #2 (Rented) &ndash; 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment - Remodeled in 2017 - Currently rented for $1,250.00/month - Occupies the back half of the first floor Unit #3 (Vacant & Available) &ndash; 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment - Fully Remodeled in 2018 and is available for $1,995.00/month - Occupies the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building - Includes a roof-top deck with 360-degree views of the City!!! - Includes a walk-in closet, Whirlpool jetted tub, washer & dryer *** EASY Rent-To-Own Terms *** - Option Price = $499,900.00 - A typical Option Fee Down Payment (OFDP) is usually between 3.0% and 5.0% of the Option Price. For this property that would be between $14,997.00 and $24,995.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. 100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP) goes towards the Option price of the property! - Rent Amount = $3,995.00/month Total - Tenant-Buyer/Optionee pays the entire $3,995.00/month and collects $2,000.00/month from Unit #1 and Unit #2 collectively. - Therefore, the NET RENT to the Tenant-Buyer/Optionee is only $1,995.00/mo. Live and work in this amazing Historic Fells Point property that is close to so many amenities and is located a couple of blocks from the waterfront and within the vicinity of Canton and Little Italy. Enjoy your panoramic 360-degree view from the roof-top deck with views of the Harbor all the way around to the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the yachts in between. The Downtown and northerly views are spectacular as well! Plenty of shopping and restaurants abound in the surrounding communities. Lots of places to explore! Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig's List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Fleet St have any available units?
1920 Fleet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Fleet St have?
Some of 1920 Fleet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Fleet St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Fleet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Fleet St pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Fleet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1920 Fleet St offer parking?
No, 1920 Fleet St does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Fleet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Fleet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Fleet St have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Fleet St has a pool.
Does 1920 Fleet St have accessible units?
No, 1920 Fleet St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Fleet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Fleet St does not have units with dishwashers.

