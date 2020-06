Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRICE IMPROVED!! LOVELY 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD NESTLED ON A QUIET STREET LOCATED IN MOUNT WASHINGTON!! HOME FEATURES TWO BRAND NEW BATHROOMS, AN ENCLOSED SIDE PORCH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE PARKING IN THE REAR OF HOME, 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM, BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND MORE! LOCATED CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES!! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER EACH ADULT 18 AND OLDER! CERTIFIED FUNDS!