All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:12 PM

1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway

1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
This beautiful home is a modern dream! With 5 beds and 2.5 baths, there is plenty of room to spread out! A neutral cool grey covers the walls of the main level and the huge finished basement. Stainless steel appliances give a beautiful gleam to the open kitchen. A complementary camera system comes with the property along with a 2 car parking pad and extra storage. The home is in a super prime location walking distance from CSU, grade schools and a shopping mall. Come tour today and be amazed! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Cats only Make 3x monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have any available units?
1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have?
Some of 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway offers parking.
Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway has a pool.
Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland