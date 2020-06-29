1901 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool

This beautiful home is a modern dream! With 5 beds and 2.5 baths, there is plenty of room to spread out! A neutral cool grey covers the walls of the main level and the huge finished basement. Stainless steel appliances give a beautiful gleam to the open kitchen. A complementary camera system comes with the property along with a 2 car parking pad and extra storage. The home is in a super prime location walking distance from CSU, grade schools and a shopping mall. Come tour today and be amazed! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Cats only Make 3x monthly rent