Beautiful redwood floors throughout give this home an unmatched charm. Subtle blue walls complement the space. Brick accent walls in every area. There is a parking pad and a basement for extra storage. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is a must see for anyone looking to live in this highly sought after location. Come tour today! Call or text Erica 443.272.1017 600 credit score Make 3x monthly rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 Covington St have any available units?
1845 Covington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Covington St have?
Some of 1845 Covington St's amenities include parking, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Covington St currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Covington St is not currently offering any rent specials.