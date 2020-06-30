1845 Covington St

Amenities

parking pool elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Beautiful redwood floors throughout give this home an unmatched charm. Subtle blue walls complement the space. Brick accent walls in every area. There is a parking pad and a basement for extra storage. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is a must see for anyone looking to live in this highly sought after location. Come tour today! Call or text Erica 443.272.1017 600 credit score Make 3x monthly rent