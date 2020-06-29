1828 E 32nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this gorgeous home just completed a full renovation! This home captures you with gleaming hardwood flooring all through out the unit, with separate living and dining area, a Florida room with lots of natural light and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! This home is very spacious and includes a partially finished basement where laundry area is located and includes a full size washer and dryer. Finally, this home has a brand new HVAC system to keep you warm during cold nights and cool air on warmer days.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit