Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

1828 E 32nd St

1828 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1828 East 32nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this gorgeous home just completed a full renovation! This home captures you with gleaming hardwood flooring all through out the unit, with separate living and dining area, a Florida room with lots of natural light and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! This home is very spacious and includes a partially finished basement where laundry area is located and includes a full size washer and dryer. Finally, this home has a brand new HVAC system to keep you warm during cold nights and cool air on warmer days.

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 E 32nd St have any available units?
1828 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 E 32nd St have?
Some of 1828 E 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1828 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 E 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1828 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 1828 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1828 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 E 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1828 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1828 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1828 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 E 32nd St has units with dishwashers.

