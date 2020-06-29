1828 E 32nd St

Amenities
Come and view this gorgeous home just completed a full renovation! This home captures you with gleaming hardwood flooring all through out the unit, with separate living and dining area, a Florida room with lots of natural light and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! This home is very spacious and includes a partially finished basement where laundry area is located and includes a full size washer and dryer. Finally, this home has a brand new HVAC system to keep you warm during cold nights and cool air on warmer days.
Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit