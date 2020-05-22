All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1827 McCulloh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1827 McCulloh St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1827 McCulloh St

1827 Mcculloh Street · (240) 752-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1827 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1827 McCulloh St · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous newly renovated home in Madison Park! - Newly renovated 4BD/2.5BA Madison Park home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, ample closet space, and an abundance of natural light. This corner lot rowhome has central air (AC), LED lighting, and tiled bathrooms. The dedicated living room has a remote-controlled ceiling fan, and an adjoining 1/2 bath. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity to become a member of this growing historic Madison Park community. Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5496830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 McCulloh St have any available units?
1827 McCulloh St has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 McCulloh St have?
Some of 1827 McCulloh St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 McCulloh St currently offering any rent specials?
1827 McCulloh St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 McCulloh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 McCulloh St is pet friendly.
Does 1827 McCulloh St offer parking?
No, 1827 McCulloh St does not offer parking.
Does 1827 McCulloh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 McCulloh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 McCulloh St have a pool?
No, 1827 McCulloh St does not have a pool.
Does 1827 McCulloh St have accessible units?
No, 1827 McCulloh St does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 McCulloh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 McCulloh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1827 McCulloh St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity