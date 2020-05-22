1827 McCulloh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous newly renovated home in Madison Park! - Newly renovated 4BD/2.5BA Madison Park home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, ample closet space, and an abundance of natural light. This corner lot rowhome has central air (AC), LED lighting, and tiled bathrooms. The dedicated living room has a remote-controlled ceiling fan, and an adjoining 1/2 bath. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity to become a member of this growing historic Madison Park community. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5496830)