1822 PENROSE AVENUE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1822 PENROSE AVENUE

1822 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Big renovated 3 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. 1st. floor laundry room. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rear porch over looking huge fenced in yard. Perfect for entertaining. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

