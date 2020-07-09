1822 PENROSE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Big renovated 3 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. 1st. floor laundry room. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rear porch over looking huge fenced in yard. Perfect for entertaining. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation and shopping.