1819 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Riverside 3bd/2ba rowhome with 3rd bedroom in basement with full bath. New flooring for basement as upcoming renovation making this space awesome. Exposed interior brick and crown molding warms this lovely home located in the Riverside community. This community sits next to Federal Hill and Locust Point. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile inbathrooms. Half bath on first floor. Updated kitchen withdishwasher. Full bathroom on second level with soaking tub. Large bedroom closets. Ceiling fans. Central A/C. And off-street parking! A MUST SEE! Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
