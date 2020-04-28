1819 JACKSON STREET

Amenities

Spacious Riverside 3bd/2ba rowhome with 3rd bedroom in basement with full bath. New flooring for basement as upcoming renovation making this space awesome. Exposed interior brick and crown molding warms this lovely home located in the Riverside community. This community sits next to Federal Hill and Locust Point. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile inbathrooms. Half bath on first floor. Updated kitchen withdishwasher. Full bathroom on second level with soaking tub. Large bedroom closets. Ceiling fans. Central A/C. And off-street parking! A MUST SEE! Available now!