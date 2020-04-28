All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 JACKSON STREET

1819 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Spacious Riverside 3bd/2ba rowhome with 3rd bedroom in basement with full bath. New flooring for basement as upcoming renovation making this space awesome. Exposed interior brick and crown molding warms this lovely home located in the Riverside community. This community sits next to Federal Hill and Locust Point. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile inbathrooms. Half bath on first floor. Updated kitchen withdishwasher. Full bathroom on second level with soaking tub. Large bedroom closets. Ceiling fans. Central A/C. And off-street parking! A MUST SEE! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 JACKSON STREET have any available units?
1819 JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 1819 JACKSON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1819 JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1819 JACKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1819 JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1819 JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 JACKSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
