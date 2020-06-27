All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1815 Ruxton Ave

1815 Ruxton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Ruxton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 full bath house for $1,300 a month!! - Check out this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house for $1,300 a month. This home has hardwood flooring on the first level with a full bathroom, kitchen with new cabinets, counter top and back yard attached. Huge unfinished basement attached to the living room. Upstairs there are 3 large sized bedrooms with wall to wall new installed carpet. This home will not last long! Call for a showing today

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5036660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have any available units?
1815 Ruxton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1815 Ruxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Ruxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Ruxton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave offer parking?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have a pool?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Ruxton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Ruxton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
