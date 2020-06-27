1815 Ruxton Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 full bath house for $1,300 a month!! - Check out this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house for $1,300 a month. This home has hardwood flooring on the first level with a full bathroom, kitchen with new cabinets, counter top and back yard attached. Huge unfinished basement attached to the living room. Upstairs there are 3 large sized bedrooms with wall to wall new installed carpet. This home will not last long! Call for a showing today



Tenisha (443)540-1201

Tori (301)237-0399

www.baltezhomes.com



(RLNE5036660)