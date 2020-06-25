1811 ALICEANNA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come experience City Life!! Totally remodeled and updated home. Kitchen w/stainless appliances create a unique living experience. Master bedroom fits a bed & dresser. Closet has extra storage at top. Center hall room is perfect for office or den. Small fenced patio is perfect for outdoor grilling. Easy walk to local restaurants& Water front. Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.