1811 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Come experience City Life!! Totally remodeled and updated home. Kitchen w/stainless appliances create a unique living experience. Master bedroom fits a bed & dresser. Closet has extra storage at top. Center hall room is perfect for office or den. Small fenced patio is perfect for outdoor grilling. Easy walk to local restaurants& Water front. Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
