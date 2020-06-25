All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1811 ALICEANNA STREET

1811 Aliceanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

Come experience City Life!! Totally remodeled and updated home. Kitchen w/stainless appliances create a unique living experience. Master bedroom fits a bed & dresser. Closet has extra storage at top. Center hall room is perfect for office or den. Small fenced patio is perfect for outdoor grilling. Easy walk to local restaurants& Water front. Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have any available units?
1811 ALICEANNA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have?
Some of 1811 ALICEANNA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 ALICEANNA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1811 ALICEANNA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 ALICEANNA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET offer parking?
No, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have a pool?
No, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 ALICEANNA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 ALICEANNA STREET has units with dishwashers.
