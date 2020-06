Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

We have a 2 bedroom with a den. This has a stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, Cac, dishwasher and an unfinished basement.



Section 8 is accepted.



If you apply today until the 3-22-2019 there will be no application fee. However, you must bring all pay stubs or proof of income and a copy of your ID. If these items are not given on the day of your appointment the application fee will apply. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



