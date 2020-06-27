All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1807 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

1807 EASTERN AVENUE

1807 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fells Point living at it's finest! This recently upgraded home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large island and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer in Unit! The rear outdoor space is fully decked and secluded for your enjoyment. All this is in walking distance to many attractions. Pets are on a case x case basis. Vouchers are okay but must have a minimum of 650 credit score. Ready for occupancy immediately. Exposed brick, all wood floors (some original), great walking to everything. Three blocks to the harbor in Fells Point, recently named one of the ten best neighborhoods in America. Very walkable to all amenities, including restaurants, markets, banking, post office. Master has dressing room. Plenty of storage space throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
1807 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 1807 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1807 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
