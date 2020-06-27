1807 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fells Point living at it's finest! This recently upgraded home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large island and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer in Unit! The rear outdoor space is fully decked and secluded for your enjoyment. All this is in walking distance to many attractions. Pets are on a case x case basis. Vouchers are okay but must have a minimum of 650 credit score. Ready for occupancy immediately. Exposed brick, all wood floors (some original), great walking to everything. Three blocks to the harbor in Fells Point, recently named one of the ten best neighborhoods in America. Very walkable to all amenities, including restaurants, markets, banking, post office. Master has dressing room. Plenty of storage space throughout the house.