Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This one's for you! Newly Renovated. Stunning open floor plan and kitchen.. New Cabinets, Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances. Huge bedrooms with the laundry appliances on the upper level. New Bathrooms, HVAC, Hardwood Flooring and MORE! Enjoy the afternoons and evenings from your cozy front porch. There isnt a better house in this price range, see it to believe it. Checkout the 3D Virtual tour