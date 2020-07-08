All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

1805 Bank Street

1805 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Fells Point! Brand New bathroom. Hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private courtyard. Full-size washer dryer. Only a short drive away from Patterson Park and Canton restaurants! Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Bank Street have any available units?
1805 Bank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Bank Street have?
Some of 1805 Bank Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Bank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Bank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Bank Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 1805 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Bank Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.

