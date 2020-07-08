1805 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Fells Point! Brand New bathroom. Hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private courtyard. Full-size washer dryer. Only a short drive away from Patterson Park and Canton restaurants! Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)