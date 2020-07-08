1805 Bank Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Fells Point! Brand New bathroom. Hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private courtyard. Full-size washer dryer. Only a short drive away from Patterson Park and Canton restaurants! Pets are case by case.