Spectacular 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Montebello



Property highlights:

- Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances

- Large home with large living room, dining room, and spacious bedrooms

- Fenced in backyard and front porch to enjoy the outdoors

- Quiet neighborhood with plenty of street parking

- Great location close to shopping, restaurants and more

- Vouchers welcome

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



