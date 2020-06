Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full Bath. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room. Finished Basement can be used as office or Family Room . Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/ 1 Full Bath . Main floor has Living room, Extra Large Kitchen W/ table space. Kitchen back door leads to Wooden High Fence & patio. Washer & Dryer in the Basement. Hardwood floor on all 3 levels. 2 years old Windows, Granite counter top Kitchen W/plenty of Storage cabinets plus Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short distance to Fells Point, Patterson Park and Inner Harbor. Walking distance to public transportation.. House is ready to move in on July 1st. Great neighborhood with fenced in backyard. Backs to community open space. Apply online for credit check @ LongandFoster.com