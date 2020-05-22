All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 18 BOUTON GREEN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
18 BOUTON GREEN CT
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM

18 BOUTON GREEN CT

18 Bouton Green Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Bouton Green Ct, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Carefree living in Condo 1 Cross Keys. Great location in this gated community. Two large master en-suite bedrooms each with its own bath. Master bathroom has been recently renovated and has a glorious walk-in shower and custom French wallpaper. Ample closet space in both bedrooms. Large full size washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs. Open floor plan features living room with built-ins flanking the wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors take you to enclosed backyard patio. There is also a front yard patio off the renovated kitchen. Oak floors throughout. Assigned parking & 3 pools and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have any available units?
18 BOUTON GREEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have?
Some of 18 BOUTON GREEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 BOUTON GREEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
18 BOUTON GREEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 BOUTON GREEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT offers parking.
Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT has a pool.
Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have accessible units?
No, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 18 BOUTON GREEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 BOUTON GREEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland