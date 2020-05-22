18 BOUTON GREEN CT

Amenities

Carefree living in Condo 1 Cross Keys. Great location in this gated community. Two large master en-suite bedrooms each with its own bath. Master bathroom has been recently renovated and has a glorious walk-in shower and custom French wallpaper. Ample closet space in both bedrooms. Large full size washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs. Open floor plan features living room with built-ins flanking the wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors take you to enclosed backyard patio. There is also a front yard patio off the renovated kitchen. Oak floors throughout. Assigned parking & 3 pools and tennis courts.