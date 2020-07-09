1734 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

A large layout in a home that has so much to offer to its renters. All three bedrooms are above grade! No one living in the basement which means it is available for ample storage. Fresh paint throughout the house and a large living space which makes it a super inviting home. Top floor is a master suite that boasts having laundry at the upper floor instead of lugging laundry up and down the stairs all of the time. A parking pad in the back for those nights and game days where parking is scarce. Perfect for roommates, families, couples or singles! This house fits the bill for anyone looking to live on one of the best blocks in federal hill!