1734 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated February 21 2020

1734 S CHARLES STREET

1734 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A large layout in a home that has so much to offer to its renters. All three bedrooms are above grade! No one living in the basement which means it is available for ample storage. Fresh paint throughout the house and a large living space which makes it a super inviting home. Top floor is a master suite that boasts having laundry at the upper floor instead of lugging laundry up and down the stairs all of the time. A parking pad in the back for those nights and game days where parking is scarce. Perfect for roommates, families, couples or singles! This house fits the bill for anyone looking to live on one of the best blocks in federal hill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1734 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1734 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1734 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1734 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1734 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

