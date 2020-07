Amenities

Big, renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Bonus room on 2nd. floor could be 3rd bedroom. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate Living room and dining room. New Carpeting through out. Freshly painted. Appliances included. Big fenced in backyard with awning for shade when entertaining. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to transportation and shopping.