Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

This house is beautiful and spacious! Porch-front, 3 bedroom home waiting for the right family! Close to bus line, situated on a quiet block. No pets, background check required. Absolutely a must see! Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for a showing or more information! 410-558-0066.