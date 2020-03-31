Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Luxury Three Bedroom Townhome in Fells Point
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland