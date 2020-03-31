All apartments in Baltimore
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue

Location

1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Luxury Three Bedroom Townhome in Fells Point

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
