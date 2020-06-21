All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1706 E EAGER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1706 E EAGER STREET
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

1706 E EAGER STREET

1706 East Eager Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1706 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury living at its finest! Over 2600 sq ft of living space walking distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital. This condo is split over the the 3rd and 4th levels and offers sweeping views of the city. Kitchen was just totally remodeled and offers a terrific layout for the active chef. Your guests will have plenty of space to spread out and still be comfortable when sitting at the beautiful, two tier quartz bar. Open the deck and enjoy grilling on your private balcony. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 main level powder room. Enjoy the outdoors with parks and greenspace a block away. Come and go as you please with a garage to park in or use the parking pad. Situated close enough to enjoy the 24 hr security patrols offered by Hopkins. 5 minute ride to Historic Fells Point, or downtown hotspots. 10 min access to the I95/895 highways and 25 to BWI airport. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy all Baltimore offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 E EAGER STREET have any available units?
1706 E EAGER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 E EAGER STREET have?
Some of 1706 E EAGER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 E EAGER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E EAGER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E EAGER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1706 E EAGER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1706 E EAGER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1706 E EAGER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1706 E EAGER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 E EAGER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E EAGER STREET have a pool?
No, 1706 E EAGER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1706 E EAGER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1706 E EAGER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E EAGER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 E EAGER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland