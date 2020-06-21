1706 E EAGER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury living at its finest! Over 2600 sq ft of living space walking distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital. This condo is split over the the 3rd and 4th levels and offers sweeping views of the city. Kitchen was just totally remodeled and offers a terrific layout for the active chef. Your guests will have plenty of space to spread out and still be comfortable when sitting at the beautiful, two tier quartz bar. Open the deck and enjoy grilling on your private balcony. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 main level powder room. Enjoy the outdoors with parks and greenspace a block away. Come and go as you please with a garage to park in or use the parking pad. Situated close enough to enjoy the 24 hr security patrols offered by Hopkins. 5 minute ride to Historic Fells Point, or downtown hotspots. 10 min access to the I95/895 highways and 25 to BWI airport. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy all Baltimore offers!