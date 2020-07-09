1704 S CHARLES STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Move-In-Ready Brick Front in Fed Hill/SOBO! Freshly painted throughout and ready for you to move in. Enjoy the Spacious 1st Floor layout w/ Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen to Relax, Dine & Entertain. The 9ft Ceilings make this space feel bright and open. The Updated Kitchen has lots of cabinets, Kitchen Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs features a Master Suite w/ Private Bathroom & Walk-In Closet, Additional 2nd Bedroom and Full Bathroom. The Lower Levels offers a Finished Basement Rec Room w/ lots of Storage! Perfect for a home office! Grill out back in the Fenced-In Rear patio. Convenient to Inner Harbor, Fed Hill Restaurants & Shopping & 2 blocks from Free Circulator & UMD Shuttle. Multiple year lease options available!