1704 S CHARLES STREET.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

1704 S CHARLES STREET

1704 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Move-In-Ready Brick Front in Fed Hill/SOBO! Freshly painted throughout and ready for you to move in. Enjoy the Spacious 1st Floor layout w/ Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen to Relax, Dine & Entertain. The 9ft Ceilings make this space feel bright and open. The Updated Kitchen has lots of cabinets, Kitchen Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs features a Master Suite w/ Private Bathroom & Walk-In Closet, Additional 2nd Bedroom and Full Bathroom. The Lower Levels offers a Finished Basement Rec Room w/ lots of Storage! Perfect for a home office! Grill out back in the Fenced-In Rear patio. Convenient to Inner Harbor, Fed Hill Restaurants & Shopping & 2 blocks from Free Circulator & UMD Shuttle. Multiple year lease options available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1704 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1704 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1704 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1704 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1704 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1704 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1704 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.

