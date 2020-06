Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This is a newly renovated 2BR/1 Bath apartment. This 3rd-floor unit features new windows, bathroom with tiled walk-in shower, new kitchen including granite counters. A view of the city, too! Heat and hot water included (tenant pays gas for stove)!



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors

- Ceiling fans

- Updated kitchen and bathroom

- Shared washer and dryer in building (coin-op)

- Cats allowed on case by case basis

- Large bay window to allow lots of light

- On street parking



Applicants must complete background and credit check. First month's rent and security deposit required.



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5816237)