Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
17 N WASHINGTON ST N
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

17 N WASHINGTON ST N

17 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 level brick TH located in historic Butchers Hill. Totally renovated: new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, professionally painted throughout, Hardwood flooring on Main Level, tile in Kitchen, Half-bath on Main Level. New carpeting on upper levels. New Flat Roof. Private covered parking in rear. two-tiered deck leading to rooftop where there is room for seating and deck furniture. Deck overlooks Charm City and the Grand Prix race can be seen. Huge backyard. Shed in rear. Walk to Patterson Park, Canton, Fells Point. 3 blocks to to Johns Hopkins. Easy access to 83, 95, and 695 for morning commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have any available units?
17 N WASHINGTON ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have?
Some of 17 N WASHINGTON ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 N WASHINGTON ST N currently offering any rent specials?
17 N WASHINGTON ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 N WASHINGTON ST N pet-friendly?
No, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N offer parking?
Yes, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N offers parking.
Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have a pool?
No, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N does not have a pool.
Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have accessible units?
No, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 17 N WASHINGTON ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 N WASHINGTON ST N has units with dishwashers.
