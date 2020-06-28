17 N WASHINGTON ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 level brick TH located in historic Butchers Hill. Totally renovated: new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, professionally painted throughout, Hardwood flooring on Main Level, tile in Kitchen, Half-bath on Main Level. New carpeting on upper levels. New Flat Roof. Private covered parking in rear. two-tiered deck leading to rooftop where there is room for seating and deck furniture. Deck overlooks Charm City and the Grand Prix race can be seen. Huge backyard. Shed in rear. Walk to Patterson Park, Canton, Fells Point. 3 blocks to to Johns Hopkins. Easy access to 83, 95, and 695 for morning commutes.