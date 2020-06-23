1648 E Cold Spring Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c7013202a ---- Beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom Corner Unit Townhome offering convenience, comfort & charm! This home has 2 full, 1 1/2 bathrooms and is located adjacent to Morgan State University Features include: spacious Living room, Dining room, open kitchen and hardwood flooring throughout, finished basement with bathroom, laundry/storage room; includes washer and dryer, backyard w/ patio, fenced yard and off street 2 car drive way (rear). Upper level Master bedroom and guest rooms. Enjoy the conveniences of downtown Baltimore, Hospitals and colleges. Easy access to Interstate 95, public transportation, Minutes to Amtrak Train station, restaurants, shopping and so much more! Available for rent NOW so do not wait! Schedule your tour today!