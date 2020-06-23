All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1648 E Cold Spring Ln.

1648 East Cold Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1648 East Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21218
Stonewood - Penwood - Winston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c7013202a ---- Beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom Corner Unit Townhome offering convenience, comfort & charm! This home has 2 full, 1 1/2 bathrooms and is located adjacent to Morgan State University Features include: spacious Living room, Dining room, open kitchen and hardwood flooring throughout, finished basement with bathroom, laundry/storage room; includes washer and dryer, backyard w/ patio, fenced yard and off street 2 car drive way (rear). Upper level Master bedroom and guest rooms. Enjoy the conveniences of downtown Baltimore, Hospitals and colleges. Easy access to Interstate 95, public transportation, Minutes to Amtrak Train station, restaurants, shopping and so much more! Available for rent NOW so do not wait! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have any available units?
1648 E Cold Spring Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have?
Some of 1648 E Cold Spring Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1648 E Cold Spring Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. offer parking?
No, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have a pool?
No, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 E Cold Spring Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
