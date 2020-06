Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful rental in the heart of Riverside Neighborhood near Riverside Park! This 2 bed, 1.5 bath rowhome features wood floors, nice kitchen and open layout on 1st floor, rear porch off kitchen, rear fenced in yard, 2 good sized bedrooms on 2nd level, 3 floor popup to rooftop deck, skylight, full unfinished basement with lots of room for storage, close to the park and on a quiet street. $45 application fee. Make an appointment to see this one NOW and enjoy the CITY LIFE! Pet Friendly!