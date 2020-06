Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Pad in the heart of Fells Point District. Second-floor 1BR unit with a shared outdoor common area. Bright, freshly painted & located on a quiet side street. Near absolutely everything. Steps from restaurants, shops, bars & more. This apartment is city living at it's best & on a budget. In-unit washer/dryer! Application in docs. Permitted parking pass provided for easy street parking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Property is available for immediate occupancy.