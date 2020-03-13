1624 Hollins St..

Amenities

Historic Four Bedroom Townhome with $500 Off Rent ! - Charming historic home located in near Downtown Baltimore offering Four large bedrooms ( two bedrooms are pass thru ), two full baths with original soaking tubs and showers, 2nd level laundry room with dressing area with lots of storage, Large formal living area with fireplace and built in book cases, large floor to ceiling windows allow wonderful natural lighting, Formal dining area opens up to large eat in kit with lots of cabinet space. Front and rear yard are both fenced in and perfect for outdoor use and entertaining. Quiet street just minutes from Downtown Baltimore, Close to University of Maryland Medical Center/Hospital, Stadiums and inner harbor access EZ drive to I295 & I95. This home offers both modern convenience with wonderful historic charm rarely seen in a rental. Ready to move in. No Dogs Please. Street Parking.



Ready to move in Application and Deposits Required.



(RLNE4983550)