Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1624 Hollins St.

1624 Hollins Street · (410) 235-7764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1624 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 Hollins St. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Historic Four Bedroom Townhome with $500 Off Rent ! - Charming historic home located in near Downtown Baltimore offering Four large bedrooms ( two bedrooms are pass thru ), two full baths with original soaking tubs and showers, 2nd level laundry room with dressing area with lots of storage, Large formal living area with fireplace and built in book cases, large floor to ceiling windows allow wonderful natural lighting, Formal dining area opens up to large eat in kit with lots of cabinet space. Front and rear yard are both fenced in and perfect for outdoor use and entertaining. Quiet street just minutes from Downtown Baltimore, Close to University of Maryland Medical Center/Hospital, Stadiums and inner harbor access EZ drive to I295 & I95. This home offers both modern convenience with wonderful historic charm rarely seen in a rental. Ready to move in. No Dogs Please. Street Parking.

Ready to move in Application and Deposits Required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4983550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Hollins St. have any available units?
1624 Hollins St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Hollins St. have?
Some of 1624 Hollins St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Hollins St. currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Hollins St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Hollins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Hollins St. is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Hollins St. offer parking?
No, 1624 Hollins St. does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Hollins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Hollins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Hollins St. have a pool?
No, 1624 Hollins St. does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Hollins St. have accessible units?
No, 1624 Hollins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Hollins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Hollins St. does not have units with dishwashers.

