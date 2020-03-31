All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1619 Shadyside Rd

1619 Shadyside Road · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Shadyside Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a Roommate at 1619 Shadyside Rd. - Property Id: 152831

Hello,
As stated in the photo...I LIVE ON PROPERTY and am looking for a roommate, so we will be sharing utilities, space, etc. Baltimore native, SWM 43, N/S working professional looking for similar or student. No smoking includes weed, cigs and vape. NO illegal drugs. Neighbors are really nice. Super close to Morgan. A middle-of-group townhome built in 1942. Rental has replacement window. $35 Background check required and proof of income. Renters insurance required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152831p
Property Id 152831

(RLNE5158580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

