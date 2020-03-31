Amenities
Looking for a Roommate at 1619 Shadyside Rd. - Property Id: 152831
Hello,
As stated in the photo...I LIVE ON PROPERTY and am looking for a roommate, so we will be sharing utilities, space, etc. Baltimore native, SWM 43, N/S working professional looking for similar or student. No smoking includes weed, cigs and vape. NO illegal drugs. Neighbors are really nice. Super close to Morgan. A middle-of-group townhome built in 1942. Rental has replacement window. $35 Background check required and proof of income. Renters insurance required.
