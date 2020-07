Amenities

w/d hookup range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Fabulous Townhouse - This fabulous Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1 Full bath, Exposed Brick

The home comes with 2nd Floor Laundry Hook up

Gas Stove, VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN

Apply today at 443-330-6161

Give us a call today.

In order to apply you will need you Proof of income, Id and Social



(RLNE5796798)