1606 LATROBE STREET

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Small but mighty! The spacious, loft layout of this one bedroom, one bath creates an openness you won't find in a typical one bedroom. A perfect respite and hideaway from the city's bustle, the unique layout and finishes of this home make it a must-see! Exposed brick walls and ceiling joists combined with a current kitchen look and natural tones create a lofty vibe that is still inviting and grounded. Enter in the living room with an open floor plan with quick kitchen access and private, rear walk out patio. Upstairs includes a modern bathroom and bedroom spacious enough for a reading or office nook, and bright, natural light entering from both the front and back of the house. Basement access from the front outside ideal for storage, bike access, or art workshop. Enjoy low maintenance city living with amenities at your fingertips. Hit up all the hidden pocket parks in Greenmount West such as McAllister and Povlock parks ideal for cookouts, social time, and quick access to grass for dogs. Fully utilize neighborhood resources such as the community garden, Station North Tool Library, Open Works, Thread Coffee lab and join in the many neighborhood events in this active community. Be inspired and infused by the area's architecture, colorful murals, or art scene...Station North continues to come alive with recent additions such as Milk & Honey's new location, Hancock Solar Gallery, and Orto and mainstays such as Charles Theater and Pen & Quill. Two blocks from Penn Station and Mt. Vernon and close to all public transit access points. Park on the street or rent a spot across the street. Central city and art inspired living at it's purest. Enjoy the warm and inviting ambiance of both the house and community!