Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1606 LATROBE STREET
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1606 LATROBE STREET

1606 Latrobe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Latrobe Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
community garden
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Small but mighty! The spacious, loft layout of this one bedroom, one bath creates an openness you won't find in a typical one bedroom. A perfect respite and hideaway from the city's bustle, the unique layout and finishes of this home make it a must-see! Exposed brick walls and ceiling joists combined with a current kitchen look and natural tones create a lofty vibe that is still inviting and grounded. Enter in the living room with an open floor plan with quick kitchen access and private, rear walk out patio. Upstairs includes a modern bathroom and bedroom spacious enough for a reading or office nook, and bright, natural light entering from both the front and back of the house. Basement access from the front outside ideal for storage, bike access, or art workshop. Enjoy low maintenance city living with amenities at your fingertips. Hit up all the hidden pocket parks in Greenmount West such as McAllister and Povlock parks ideal for cookouts, social time, and quick access to grass for dogs. Fully utilize neighborhood resources such as the community garden, Station North Tool Library, Open Works, Thread Coffee lab and join in the many neighborhood events in this active community. Be inspired and infused by the area's architecture, colorful murals, or art scene...Station North continues to come alive with recent additions such as Milk & Honey's new location, Hancock Solar Gallery, and Orto and mainstays such as Charles Theater and Pen & Quill. Two blocks from Penn Station and Mt. Vernon and close to all public transit access points. Park on the street or rent a spot across the street. Central city and art inspired living at it's purest. Enjoy the warm and inviting ambiance of both the house and community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 LATROBE STREET have any available units?
1606 LATROBE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 LATROBE STREET have?
Some of 1606 LATROBE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 LATROBE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1606 LATROBE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 LATROBE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 LATROBE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1606 LATROBE STREET offer parking?
No, 1606 LATROBE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1606 LATROBE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 LATROBE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 LATROBE STREET have a pool?
No, 1606 LATROBE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1606 LATROBE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1606 LATROBE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 LATROBE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 LATROBE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

