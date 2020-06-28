All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 16 S CASTLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
16 S CASTLE STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

16 S CASTLE STREET

16 South Castle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 South Castle Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Butcher's Hill rowhome with fenced patio plus 1 car parking pad! The main level offers a spacious, open floor plan with exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage. Half bathroom located off of kitchen. Upstairs you will find two over-sized bedrooms, a massive centrally located bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower, plus the laundry closet. Small deck located off of master bedroom. Home is located within walking distance of Johns Hopkins Hospital & Medical School and 1 block away from the Hopkins Shuttle. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Available now! Walk through video: https://youtu.be/3_iBKjHrtUM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 S CASTLE STREET have any available units?
16 S CASTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 S CASTLE STREET have?
Some of 16 S CASTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 S CASTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16 S CASTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 S CASTLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 S CASTLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 16 S CASTLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16 S CASTLE STREET offers parking.
Does 16 S CASTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 S CASTLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 S CASTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 16 S CASTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16 S CASTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 16 S CASTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16 S CASTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 S CASTLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland