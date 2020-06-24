All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 18 2019

1565 Winston Ave

1565 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Chinquapin Run Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Northwood boasts a covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers a spacious well-lit living room and separate dining room & kitchen. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include an improved lower level with bonus flush and a fenced rear yard with patio. Conveniently located just off Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd as well as Morgan State and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Lauren at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 302.299.8886 or email layres@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4758980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Winston Ave have any available units?
1565 Winston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 Winston Ave have?
Some of 1565 Winston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Winston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Winston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Winston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Winston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1565 Winston Ave offer parking?
No, 1565 Winston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Winston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Winston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Winston Ave have a pool?
No, 1565 Winston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Winston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1565 Winston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Winston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Winston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
