1565 Winston Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Well-maintained 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Northwood boasts a covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers a spacious well-lit living room and separate dining room & kitchen. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include an improved lower level with bonus flush and a fenced rear yard with patio. Conveniently located just off Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd as well as Morgan State and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Lauren at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 302.299.8886 or email layres@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4758980)