Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1529 Union Ave

1529 Union Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Union Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Hampden near Woodberry ? - This fully newly renovated two b/r unit has a brand new fully tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower, gorgeous hardwood floors, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, brand new granite kitchen, including a built-in microwave, exposed brick, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, all new mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU, light rail and bus line, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Cats only. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Union Ave have any available units?
1529 Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Union Ave have?
Some of 1529 Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1529 Union Ave offer parking?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
