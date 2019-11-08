1529 Union Ave

Amenities

Hampden near Woodberry ? - This fully newly renovated two b/r unit has a brand new fully tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower, gorgeous hardwood floors, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, brand new granite kitchen, including a built-in microwave, exposed brick, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, all new mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU, light rail and bus line, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Cats only. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT. Available immediately.